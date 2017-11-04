Virginia Living Museum celebrating birthday with $1 admission

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Virginia Living Museum is celebrating its 51st birthday with $1 admission on Sunday, November 12.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Attendees will can attend a show at Abbitt Planetarium for just one dollar more.
The museum will be feeding animals special “cake” treats throughout the day. Here’s the feeding schedule:
- 11 a.m. – Trout
- 12 p.m. – Wolf
- 1 p.m. – Otter
- 2 p.m. – Chesapeake Bay Tank
- 3 p.m. – Coyote
Click here for more information on Virginia Living Museum events.