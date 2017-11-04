Virginia Living Museum celebrating birthday with $1 admission

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Virginia Living Museum is celebrating its 51st birthday with $1 admission on Sunday, November 12.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Attendees will can attend a show at Abbitt Planetarium for just one dollar more.

The museum will be feeding animals special “cake” treats throughout the day. Here’s the feeding schedule:

  • 11 a.m. – Trout
  • 12 p.m. – Wolf
  • 1 p.m. – Otter
  • 2 p.m. – Chesapeake Bay Tank
  • 3 p.m. – Coyote

Click here for more information on Virginia Living Museum events.