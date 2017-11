PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are investigating several shootings that happened Friday evening into Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 50 block of Swanson Parkway Friday just before 10 p.m.

They also responded to a gunshot victim call in the 2200 block of Columbus Avenue around 1 a.m. and the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue at 3 a.m.

Police have not said if the shootings are connected.

