ODU shuts out Charlotte 6-0 on Homecoming to snap six-game losing streak

NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion earned its first shutout in program history with a 6-0 victory over Charlotte on Saturday afternoon at Foreman Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

A pair of Nick Rice field goals was all Old Dominion (3-6, 1-4 C-USA) needed, as the Monarch defense held Charlotte (1-8, 1-4 C-USA) to just 231 yards of total offense, including 95 yards passing. The 231 yards is the lowest total ODU has allowed this season.

Offensively, Ray Lawry paced the Monarchs’ run-based attack with 98 yards on 25 carries. Stephen Williams completed 15-of-25 passes for 153 yards and Isaiah Harper caught six passes for 46 yards and also added 10 yards rushing.

Overall, ODU outgained Charlotte, 326-231, and held nearly a 20-minute advantage in time of possession (39:04-20:56).

Defensively, Marvin Branch posted a team-high eight tackles and also recovered a fumble, while Oshane Ximines had a forced fumble that led to the game’s lone turnover.