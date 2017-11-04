NekoCon 2017 in Hampton Roads this weekend

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – NekoCon is in Hampton Roads this weekend, and started off very well in its first two days of the three day event.

The anime convention is being held at the Hampton Roads Convention Center in Hampton, bringing out many from the area wearing colorful and vibrant costumes of anime characters.

Anime is a word that describes a style of Japanese animation that is characterized by colorful graphics, vibrant characters and fantastical themes.

For the last event on Sunday, aspiring chefs from the Culinary Institute of Virginia will be competing in a live cooking competition based on those made popular by the anime show, Food Wars Shokugeki.

In addition to the opportunity to cook in front of thousands of guests, culinary students are competing for $8,000 in scholarships.