757 Showdown: Bayside’s late touchdown lifts Marlins to 13-6 win, clinch playoff berth

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Nick Young went up at the ball's highest point 1-on-1 in the endzone and came down with the go-ahead and game-winning touchdown catch with 4:06 left in the 4th quarter to help Bayside (6-4) clinch another playoff berth.

The Marlins edged out Tallwood (5-5) 13-6 on Friday evening. The game was a "win and you're in" game, but the loser would need help to reach the postseason.

Antwaan Cade scored the lone touchdown for the Lions on a three-yard touchdown run.

Because Indian River beat Western Branch, Tallwood also clinched a playoff spot despite the loss.