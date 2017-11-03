Unsolved: Man reading Bible killed inside Suffolk home

SUFFOLK, Va. – Patrick “Nate” Johnson had a routine, one that often included reading his Bible inside the den of his home, but his daughter knew something was wrong as soon as she walked in the home and found the phone off the hook.

“I’m thinking maybe he got sick and he couldn’t get to the phone,” Shawn Johnson recently remembered. She found her dad in the den of his home with blood coming out of his forehead. “I couldn’t take it and I ran out of the house.”

Police arrived on scene shortly after on the evening of December 4, 2006 and realized this was more serious than just an illness. “They told us he’d been shot,” Bettina Arrington, another daughter, said. “That’s all they told us.”

Johnson retired from Norfolk Naval Shipyard, so it wasn’t unusual for him to be home alone during the day, while other family members worked. The family left him that morning before discovering he’d been shot at around 6:30 pm.

Authorities and Johnson’s family are still searching for answers.

