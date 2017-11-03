× The Million Dollar Man talks about his documentary “The Price of Fame” on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va – Known as one of the greatest villains in pro-wrestling history, Ted DiBiase, the Million Dollar Man, helped put pro-wrestling into the international spotlight. He talks about his forthcoming documentary THE PRICE OF FAME that will open in theaters for special one-night event on Tuesday, November 7 at 7:00 p.m.

Where to see it in Hampton Roads:

Lynnhaven 18

Hampton Towne Centre 24 1 Towne Center Way

Chesapeake Square 12 2413 Chesapeake Square Ring Road

Cinemark, Norfolk, North Military Highway

KDH Movies 10, N. Croatan Hwy

See the trailer: www.fathomevents.com/events/the-price-of-fame