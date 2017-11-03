Starlets of Dance – Breast cancer survivors take the stage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Overcoming cancer one step at a time.

That is the drive behind the annual Starlets of Dance, an event that partners breast cancer survivors with professional dancers. The event raises money for Here For the Girls to support those affected by breast cancer. The dancers spend eight weeks working with a professional dance instructor on a choreographed routine that they will perform for family and friends Saturday, November 4th at the Sandler Center of the Performing Arts at Town Center of Virginia Beach. The spectacular evening of dance will be filled with celebrity judges, their signature 'Ring Bling' game, silent auctions and treats. News 3's Kristen Crowley is stepping out of her comfort zone and taking on the Cha Cha to help raise awareness and to honor these amazing women.

If you, or someone you know, is battling breast cancer Beyond Boobs can help. They offer non-traditional support that ranges from showing up to give hugs to helping with day to day activities. They are always looking for sponsors and volunteers to help.

To purchase tickets or donate click HERE