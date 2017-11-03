Police investigating social media rumors of violence in two Norfolk communities

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are investigating a social media post that is sparking rumors of violence in two neighborhoods.

Norfolk Police say the post is being investigated and though it doesn’t contain a specific or credible threat, they’re still taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of the community.

Two Norfolk elementary schools — P.B. Young Elementary and Tidewater Park Elementary, are in the vicinity of the neighborhoods where the rumored violence is occurring.

Norfolk Public Schools sent a message to parents to advise them of their knowledge of the situation. The message said:

Good morning NPS parents and guardians: NPS has been made aware of rumors of potential neighborhood violence in the vicinity of P. B. Young and Tidewater Park Elementary Schools. It’s important to understand that these are unconfirmed rumors. However, we want you to know that we are working closely with Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority (NRA) and Norfolk PD as we monitor this situation. There will be increased police presence in the surrounding neighborhoods of these schools. Please be assured that the safety and security of your child, our teachers and staff is of the utmost importance and we remain vigilant in our security efforts. Thank you.

Norfolk Police say the community may see an increase in police presence in the area as they continue to investigate the situation.