SUFFOLK, Va. – Oscar Smith High School Football Team’s 99 game district winning streak came to a wild end Friday night at Kings Fork High School. The Tigers lost to the Bulldogs 29-23 in a thrilling finish.

The team’s district winning streak started in the 2006 season.

