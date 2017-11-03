Only on 3: Friend remembers fallen Pasquotank Correctional Institution employees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Geoffrey Howe died Thursday night at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

He is the fourth guard to die from injuries sustained from the attack at the Pasquotank Correctional Institution. His friends say he took the job to better his life.

"Last year he made the decision to go to the prison to, you know, make it better for his family and do better for himself," said close friend Mike Greico.

Greico worked with Howe and Justin Smith at Lowe's Home Improvement store before they started working at the prison.

"I don't think anybody ever gave up on Geoff. There was always that little bit of hope," Greico said.

Howe had been unconscious and in critical condition since the attempted prison escape on October 12. Smith died during the attack.

"They were letting everybody know about Justin, and at that time Geoff was the farthest thing from my mind. Then when they brought Geoff, up my heart just sunk to my feet," Greico said.

He says Howe was a devoted family man who loved his fiancee and two daughters and that everyone is feeling his loss.

"It hit me pretty hard. Geoff was a good friend and a good person, and it's a shame for something like that to have happened," Greico said.

On Tuesday, the North Carolina District Attorney said he would be seeking an additional charge of first degree murder in the event of Howe's death.

