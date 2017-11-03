Help this 9-year-old cancer patient celebrate Christmas early

The family of 9-year-old Jacob Thompson is reaching out to the public to help him celebrate Christmas one last time.

According to the GoFundMe page set up by his mother, Jacob was admitted to Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in Maine on October 11 for what is likely the last time.

Jacob has Stage 4 High Risk Neuroblastoma and is not expected to survive another month. The cancer has spread to his head and does not appear to be responding to treatments.

The GoFundMe page is raising money for his funeral expenses.

But there is another request they are making… help Jacob celebrate Christmas one last time.

The family is planning a Christmas celebration in November so Jacob can celebrate.

They are planning to decorate Jacob’s hospital room with a Christmas tree and lights, some fake snow and they’re even planning a visit from Santa Claus.

“Jacob loves Christmas,” Jacob’s father, Roger Guay, told WCSH 6 in Portland.

Jacob is looking forward to the celebration with his family and friends, but would also love to hear from anyone inspired enough to reach out.

Anyone who would like to send Jacob a Christmas card can send them to:

Jacob Thompson

C/O Maine Medical Center

22 Bramhall St

Portland, ME 04102

If any gifts are received, they’ll be shared with other children in the hospital.