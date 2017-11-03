× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: A foggy morning, a warm afternoon

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Big temperature changes for the weekend… Watch out for areas of dense fog this morning. Many areas will see visibility less than 1 mile. Once the fog burns off, we will see plenty of sunshine today. It will be warm again today with morning temperatures in the 50s and highs in the upper 70s, almost 15 degrees above normal.

Clouds will build in tonight as a cold front moves in. It will still be mild tonight with lows in the upper 50s. An isolated shower is possible overnight.

Cloudy and cooler will be the story for Saturday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers possible. Highs will only reach the mid 60s, near normal but about 15 degrees cooler than Friday. A little more sunshine will mix in for Sunday and highs will warm back into the mid 70s.

Today: AM Fog, A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: S/N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%), Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 3rd

1971 F1 Tornado: Portsmouth

