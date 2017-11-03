Follow the money: Who’s donating to the campaigns for Virginia governor?

NORFOLK, Va. – The candidates for Virginia governor raised more than $20 million combined during the final month of the campaign, according to their finance reports.

Democrat Ralph Northam has a cash advantage, having raised about $34 million compared to about $24 million for Republican Ed Gillespie, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

The numbers show outside groups are donating large amounts of money to both campaigns. The Republican Governors Association donated nearly $9 million to Gillespie.

Gillespie is a former head of the Republican National Committee and has seen donations from friends. Former President George W. Bush donated $75,000 to Gillespie.

Northam has also received lots of money from political action committees. The Democratic Governors Association donated more than $6 million to him. He’s also seen large donations from Planned Parenthood and Everytown for Gun Safety, a group advocating for more gun control that’s led by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Northam’s father, Wescott, has also donated nearly $300,000.

