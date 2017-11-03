Chicago man sentenced for prostituting minor in Tidewater area

NORFOLK, Va. – A Chicago man was sentenced Friday to four years in prison for conspiring to prostitute a 17-year-old in the Tidewater area.

Evidence shows Juan Hollis, 23, started prostituting a 19-year-old in the Tidewater area in February. Shortly after, Hollis and the minor recruited a 17-year-old that the 19-year-old knew. Hollis posed the minor’s picture on the Internet and advertised for prostitution clients for the minor.

The Norfolk Police Department discovered the minor during an undercover operation that targeted commercial sex.

Hollis previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy sex traffick a child.