Teen arrested in Hampton robbery investigation

HAMPTON, Va. – A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection to a robbery that occurred October 12 in Hampton.

Police were notified that evening that a robbery had just occurred in the area of Cunningham Drive and Enfield Drive.

The investigation revealed that a 32-year-old Maryland man was walking to his car when a silver pickup truck drove up and two unknown people got out and approached him.

The suspects displayed a gun and demanded money.

After receiving some cash, the suspects fled southbound on Enfield Drive towards Von Schilling Drive.

A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection to the robbery. He has been charged with one count of Robbery, one count of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Minor.

Hampton Police are still looking for the other suspect who is at large.