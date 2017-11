NORFOLK, Va. – Dishes that stray from the beaten path is what will be missed most when Field Guide closes its doors on Dec. 2.

In a Facebook post for the inventive eatery, Field Guide said, “it’s time to allow the next rad idea to move into our home at 429 Granby Street.”

Field Guide also said to, “stay tuned for an announcement from our friends at @thisisgrow about their next plans for the space.”

The restaurant has been in the Downtown District of Norfolk for four years.