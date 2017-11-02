New training building opens at Camp Pendleton

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The National Guard introduced a new facility Thursday morning to help train airmen in Virginia Beach.

They held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new 9,000 square foot building inside Camp Pendleton.

Officials told us the K-SPAN allows for training, increased capabilities for military units visiting the site, and saves them money.

“Readiness is our top priority, and the work our Airmen did on this building helps prepare them to better accomplish their mission in the future,” Maj. Gen. Timothy P. Williams, the Adjutant General of Virginia said in a press release. “The end result is outstanding, and it provides an even better structure for units to conduct simulation training or for us to stage for possible domestic operations. In an era of constrained resources, being able to save money was a critical element in making the project a reality.”

The building was constructed by the 203rd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer, or RED HORSE over 12 weeks.

“The training opportunity at home station is just invaluable to complete our training but to provide the base with what they need to do their mission and allow them to train folks here on Camp Pendleton,” Lt. Colonel Stock Dinsmore, the Commander, 203rd RED HORSE, explained.

The team has also constructs K-SPANS overseas during their deployments.