Man sentenced to 15 years for series of armed robberies across Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. – A 25-year-old Norfolk man was sentenced Thursday to serve 15 years in prison for a series of armed robberies across Hampton Roads.

According to court documents, from August 2016 through January 2017, Zakee Hawkins conspired with two others to commit a series of armed robberies at Metro PCS, 7-Eleven, Boost Mobile, Tinee Giant, Fast Auto Loan, Quick N Save, and various gas stations in Norfolk, Chesapeake, Virginia Beach and Hampton.

In each robbery, Hawkins and a co-conspirator would enter the store armed with guns and demand the employees turn over all the money. Then they would flee in a getaway vehicle.

After the 15th robbery, an employee was able to pick Hawkins out of a photo lineup as the person who robbed the store.

Hawkins was arrested but his co-conspirators continued the robbery spree by robbing 16 additional stores before they were arrested.

In total, 31 armed robberies were committed at various locations, with over 50 employees becoming victim to the crimes.