Man arrested for breaking into Newport News home, attempting to rape woman

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 19-year-old man was arrested in Newport News on Wednesday on abduction and attempted rape charges.

Newport News Police say they were called to a home in the southeast part of the city around 1:15 a.m. in response to a burglary call.

Officers arrived and discovered that a woman was home with her two juvenile siblings when the male suspect broke into the home.

Once inside, the man assaulted the woman and then attempted to sexually assault her.

One of the juveniles confronted the man and he left the residence.

Police were able to quickly identify the man as 19-year-old Christopher James Stuart. He was arrested just before 7 p.m. Wednesday evening and has been charged with three counts of abduction and one count each of attempt forcible sodomy, entering a dwelling with intent to commit rape and malicious wounding.