NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Officers with the Newport News Police Department responded to a tactical situation in the 400 block of Savage Drive in Newport News Thursday.

Around 7:30 p.m., police saw a fugitive in the area. A tactical situation was called at 8:56 p.m. after multiple attempts to get the suspect inside of the residence to surrender.

The suspect is a 30-year-old male with six outstanding warrants.

The scene is still active.

There is no further information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.