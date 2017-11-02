Fourth Pasquotank Correctional Institution employee dies from injuries sustained during attempted prisoner escape

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – A fourth employee from the Pasquotank Correctional Institution died Thursday from injuries he sustained during the attempted prisoner escape on October 12, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Geoffrey Howe, a maintenance mechanic for the former Correction Enterprises sewing plant at the prison, died at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

“Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to the Howe family,” said Department of Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks.

Correctional Officer Justin Smith and Correction Enterprises Manager Veronica Darden died the day of the attack. Correctional Officer Wendy Shannon, 49, died Monday at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Four inmates were charged with first-degree murder in connection to the incident. An additional murder charge was brought against the inmates Tuesday after the death of Shannon.

