Driver rescued from overturned tractor trailer in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – On-ramps to and from the Southwest Suffolk Bypass are closed after Suffolk Fire & Rescue rescued a driver from a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.

Around 3:40 p.m., dispatchers received a call of a crash involving an overturned tractor trailer that was hauling peanuts. After Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews were able to remove the man from the vehicle, the man was given emergency medical treatment and was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As a result of the crash, the on-ramp to the Southwest Suffolk Bypass from Route 58 westbound and the on-ramp to Route 58 westbound from the Southwest Suffolk Bypass are closed.

These ramps are expected to be closed for several hours while crews remove the tractor trailer and debris from the road.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.