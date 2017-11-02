Dating experts say that “Cuffing Season” starts at the beginning of November

NORFOLK, Va. – As the cold weather slowly approaches, singles are gearing up for the elusive fall dating ritual commonly known as “Cuffing Season,” say dating experts at Match.com.

Nov. 5 is when Match.com says the official start to “Cuffing Season” begins.

Data shows that the weekend after Halloween is when singles start looking for a seasonal comfort, such as a loved one or significant other.

Experts think that it has to do with weather change, especially when the weather gets colder, because melatonin elevates in the brain.

“With the shortening days of autumn, melatonin elevates in the brain—making people more sluggish and eager to lounge at home, preferably with a sweetheart,” says Match’s chief scientific adviser, Dr. Helen Fisher, “Then testosterone rises in November triggering even more desire to snuggle with a lover. By then, ‘cuffing season’ is in full bloom.”

To further help singles this Cuffing Season, Match paired up with Francesca Hogi, Match’s cuffing season expert and former Survivor contestant, to create the essential guide to “surviving” this upcoming cuffing season:

7 Steps to Survive Cuffing Season According to Francesca Hogi: