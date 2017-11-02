Congress enacts law requiring ‘unique identifier’ on sex offenders’ passports

The Department of State announced Monday that Congress has enacted the International Megan’s Law (IML).

This law, the department said, aims to prevent child exploitation and other sexual crimes through advanced notification of sex offenders as they travel.

IML requires Department of State to add a unique identifier on the passports of covered sex offender.

It also allows for passports to be revoked that were previously issued to sex offenders without the identifier.

The identifier can be found inside the back cover of the passport book and reads “The bearer was convicted of a sex offense against a minor, and is a covered sex offender pursuant to 22 United States Code Section 212b(c)(l).”

Since endorsements cannot be printed on passport cards, covered sex offenders cannot be issued passport cards, the Department of State said.

The department also said applicants who have questions for regarding their status or who believe they have been wrongly identified as a covered sex offender should contact DHS/ICE Angel Watch Center (AWC) at DHSintermeganslaw@ice.dhs.gov.