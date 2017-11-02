Baseball Hall-of-Famer Mike Schmidt talks with us about coping with a big occupational hazard on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Pro baseball Hall-of-Famer Mike Schmidt was diagnosed with Stage III melanoma in 2013. Now cancer-free, Mike advocates for all of us having a game plan to prevent and treat skin cancer.
