Baseball Hall-of-Famer Mike Schmidt talks with us about coping with a big occupational hazard on Coast Live

Posted 8:14 am, November 2, 2017, by , Updated at 08:15AM, November 2, 2017

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Pro baseball Hall-of-Famer Mike Schmidt was diagnosed with Stage III melanoma in 2013. Now cancer-free, Mike advocates for all of us having a game plan to prevent and treat skin cancer.