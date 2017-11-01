× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: A warm up to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A warming trend with more clouds… Today will be another day for layers. Temperatures will start in the 40s for most areas this morning with light winds and mainly clear skies. Highs will warm into the low 70s this afternoon, 5 to 10 degrees above normal. Expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon with a stray shower possible. We will see partly cloudy skies tonight with lows only falling into the mid 50s.

Cloud cover will increase for Thursday with highs warming into the mid 70s. A stray shower is possible but overall chances will be low. Sunshine will return on Friday with highs warming into the upper 70s. Clouds will return for the weekend with isolated showers possible. Highs will slip into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SE/S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: S/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 1st

1951 F1 Tornado: York Co

