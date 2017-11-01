Three-year-old golden retriever attacked in Newport News Park

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Once a week, Traci Spruill walks her three-year-old golden retriever, named Hunter, around Newport News Park. On Monday afternoon, their usual routine took a turn for the worst when they walked by what appeared to be a friendly stranger.

“He approached us like he wanted to pet Hunter. When I went up to the guy to allow Hunter to be petted, the guy opened his arms and took a knife and swiped at his face,” said Spruill.

Spruill said the knife appeared to be six inches long with a black handle. Her dog is okay and did not have to go to the veterinary for the cut on his nose.

The park rangers were immediately notified. Newport News Police were also alerted. Animal Services is currently investigating the situation.

News 3 will have the full story tonight at 11.