VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police are investigating a shooting where one person was hurt.

Police received a call for an individual with a gunshot wound in the 3300 block of Lakecrest Road Tuesday night at 10:55 p.m.

Officers located an adult male victim suffering form a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information available at this time.