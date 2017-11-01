× Local gym owners among seven accused of trafficking guns, drugs

HAMPTON, Va. – The owners of a Hampton gym are among seven facing charges related to a gun and drug trafficking as well as money laundering.

According to court documents, Alex Burnett of Newport News had been under FBI investigation since September of 2014 and, as a member of a subset of the Bloods street gang, he’s accused of running a drug trafficking organization which distributed heroin and cocaine throughout Hampton Roads.

The documents say he ‘inherited’ the distribution role of the ‘family business’ from his older brother, Rico Burnett, who is currently in prison.

Burnett and his mother Shirley Burnett own and operate 9Rounds Fitness at Peninsula Town Center, which the documents say is one of the locations where drugs were kept and sold.

Alex, his parents Shirley and Robert Burnett have all been charged in this case along with Eleonora Paronuzzi, Mario Barrett, Charles McMillan and Charles Bailey Jr.

All three in the Burnett family appeared in court Wednesday. Alex Burnett waived the right to a preliminary hearing and a detention hearing.

He will remain in jail through his next court date, which has yet to be determined.

Burnett’s attorney, Fernando Groene, did not have any comment on this case.