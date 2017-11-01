Leader of Hampton Roads heroin, fentanyl trafficking ring sentenced to 36 years in prison

NORFOLK, Va. – A 33-year-old Chesapeake man was sentenced Wednesday to serve 36 years in prison for his role in a heroin and fentanyl trafficking ring that resulted in several deaths and more than a dozen overdoses.

Court documents say Erskine A. Dawson, 33, managed more than six people who sold three- and ten- kilograms of heroin from the Studios 4 Less motel on Military Highway in Virginia Beach.

The group was known for their potent heroin and fentanyl which was distributed in wax baggies stamped “King of Death,” “Last Call,” and “Steph Curry,” among many others.

Their products, which were from New Jersey, were responsible for the overdoses and deaths of several people, but the group continued to sell it anyway.

Rashad Clark and Kenneth Stuart, aka “Bones,” used stuffed animals to conceal the heroin and fentanyl as they were transported down the East Coast on commercial buses.

“Dawson’s knowledge of the damage and possible death he was dealing to his customers shows his blatant disregard for the sanctity of human life,” said Karl C. Colder, Special Agent in Charge for the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Washington Field Division. “He and other dealers like him will be held accountable for their actions. We are pleased to be part of a successful prosecution team that puts death-dealers like Dawson in jail.”

Dawson was sentenced to serve 36 years in prison for his crimes. Upon his release, he’ll be on supervised probation for five years.