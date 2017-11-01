Isle of Wight deputies raid suspected illegal gambling operation

CARROLLTON, Va. – Deputies are executing a search warrant for a suspected illegal gambling operation.

Officials are currently at Wicked Vapes in the 1400 block of Carrollton Blvd.

According to Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office Lt. Potter, concerned citizens called in and reported suspicious activity at the building, especially late at night.

Over the summer, investigators started surveying the area and also noticed suspicious activity.

Officials say they’re seizing illegal gambling machines, describing them as slot-type games that can be played on the computer.

A residence near the area is also being searched.

Isle of Wight deputies are investigating to see if the business is linked to other operations in the Hampton Roads area.

No charges have been filed and no one is in custody at this time.

