Give back this holiday season and donate at Red Kettle locations

You can give back this holiday season by donating in The Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign.

The Salvation Army assists more than four-and-a-half million people during the Thanksgiving and Christmas time periods with the Red Kettle donations.

It all started in 1891 when Salvation Army Captain Joseph McFee was distraught because so many poor individuals in San Francisco were going hungry. During the holiday season, he resolved to provide a free Christmas dinner for poverty-stricken people. He only had one major hurdle to overcome — funding the project.

The Red Kettle season kicks off Friday with events around the area.

If you’d like to participate here are the locations and times of events:

Farm Fresh – 230 East Little Creek Road, Norfolk 12 p.m.

Farm Fresh – 730 West 21st Street, Norfolk 2 p.m.

Farm Fresh – 1069 Independence Blvd., Virginia Beach 1 p.m.

Farm Fresh – 2129 General Booth Blvd., Virginia Beach 1 p.m.

Farm Fresh – 2110 Great Neck Shopping Center, Virginia Beach 3 p.m.

Farm Fresh – 1464 Mt. Pleasant Road, Chesapeake 4 p.m.

After these events you can spot Red Kettles all over the area at grocery stores and other locations throughout the season.