Donate to the armed forces and get free pancakes from IHOP

NORFOLK, Va. – IHOP is giving away free pancakes for charitable customers.

Starting Wednesday, participating Norfolk IHOP restaurants will give out coupons for a free stack of three buttermilk pancakes to customers who support the Armed Forces Families Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping military families.

Nearly 400 corporate and franchise Taco Bell and IHOP locations are participating in this year’s annual fundraising drive, which lasts through November 21.

All you have to do is purchase a paper icon through a donation of $1 or more.

Coupons are good for the donor’s next visit and are available while supplies last.

Here is the list of participating locations:

1520 General Booth Blvd., Virginia Beach, Va.

817 First Colonial Rd., Virginia Beach, Va.

747 E. Rochambeau Dr., Williamsburg, Va.

1412 Richmond Rd., Williamsburg, Va.

Click here to learn more about the Armed Forces Families Foundation. Click here for the full list of participating locations.