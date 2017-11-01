Deputies investigating Accomack County double shooting

PAINTER, Va. – Deputies are investigating after a 31-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were shot Tuesday evening, according to Sheriff Todd Godwin.

Just before 11 p.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of someone who had been shot at 14162 Linhaven Circle.

When deputies arrived, they found the two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital by medics. They are expected to be okay.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this investigation by the Eastern Shore Drug Task Force.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666 or submit tips at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.