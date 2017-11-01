AMBER Alert issued for 3-year-old missing from Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl missing from her home in Raleigh, North Carolina.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Zy-Rah Nicole Holliday, 3, has been taken by her mother’s boyfriend, 20-year-old Daquan Seandre Thomas.

The two were last seen on foot in the Spring Lake area near Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Zy-Rah Nicole Holliday is described as a black female, approximately 3′ tall, weighing 35 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last wearing black jogging pants and a black shirt with flowers and the word “Love” on it.

Daquan Seandre Thomas is described as a black male, approximately 5’10” tall, weighing 150 pounds. He has black, afro-styled hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Harnett County Sheriff Office immediately at (910) 893-9111, or call 911 or *HP.