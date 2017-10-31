Virginia Beach home invasion caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. - A man broke into a garage and walked right into a stranger's home, and it was all caught on camera. The man searched the home with a flashlight in broad daylight.

On Tuesday, Michelle Wiggs demonstrated how Canary works - the app used to alert her and her husband a stranger was inside their home.

"I got a phone call from my husband around five minutes to three saying that he had just gotten home and realized that the house was broken into and said he had called 911. I was his second call," says Wiggs.

Wiggs says her husband knew something wasn't right when he saw what looked to be their garage door kicked in.

The couple says they have four Canary cameras set up throughout their entire house, connected to a Bluetooth app. Whenever there is motion inside, they are immediately notified.

Wiggs says she missed yesterday's notification because she thought it was just one of her cats walking around.

“I’m a cat mom, so my four cats are my kids. I like to see what they are doing during the day. So, sometimes I become desensitized to watching notifications. I'm going to be a little bit more vigilant now," says Wiggs.

The family says the intruder did not hurt anyone or physically take anything. However, they say it's their peace of mind that will take a while to get back.

“Every time I would start to close my eyes, I would just see that visual of that video of this person in my home and seeing my cats scurry away from him just knowing he wasn’t supposed to be there and I couldn’t be home to protect them. I just did not get any good sleep last night," says Wiggs.

Virginia Beach Police say the family did everything right. The investigation is still ongoing. No arrests have been made.