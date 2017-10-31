× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: A sunny and fall-like Halloween

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A sunny and seasonal Halloween… It will be chilly again this morning but not as windy as yesterday. Temperatures will start in the 40s this morning with a few 50s near the coast. We will see plenty of sunshine today with highs warming into the mid to upper 60s, near normal for this time of year.

The forecast is looking very nice for Trick-or-Treat time with mainly clear skies and temperatures falling from the low 60s into the mid 50s.

Cloud cover will increase and temperatures will warm for the end of the work week. Expect partly cloudy skies Wednesday with highs near 70. A stray shower is possible but overall chances will be low. Clouds will continue to build for Thursday with isolated showers possible. Highs will warm into the mid 70s. Sunshine returns on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: SW/NW 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows near 50. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Stray Showers (10%). Highs near 70. Winds: SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

A weak non-tropical area of low pressure located about 1000 miles ESE of Bermuda is producing limited shower and thunderstorm activity. Strong upper-level winds and dry air are expected to limit any development of subtropical or tropical characteristics with this system during the next couple of days while it meanders over the central Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Azores.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 31st

1887 Hurricane: Average wind Cape Henry 78 mph, several marine disasters

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.