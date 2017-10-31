Paying for baby: a new procedure costing half the price of IVF

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A southern bell and a New Yorker settling down in Hampton Roads, where the north and the south meet.

“It was perfect! The plan was, we met, dated for a few years and then got married. We were going to buy a house the next year, we did. So check, check and now it’s time to have kids…and no kids, so that’s what started this whole journey,” said Jessica Dubuque.

She and her husband Brian are that one in 10 couple who have issues having children of their own.

“We tried for a year and thought something could potentially be wrong,” said Jessica.

In Hampton Roads, an estimated 36,000 couples are infertile. More common treatment includes medication and placing sperm into a woman’s uterus when she’s ovulating. But some couples will need even more help. And that help can cost tens of thousands of dollars.

Every year in the U.S. more than $3 billion dollars are spent trying to have a baby. But a new device is about to change everything. INVOcell allows a woman to incubate embryos in her own body and it costs half the price of IVF.

