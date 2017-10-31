Man arrested in connection to robbery outside Hampton bank

HAMPTON, Va. – A man has been arrested in connection to a robbery that occurred October 17 in the parking lot of a Hampton bank.

Hampton Police responded to the parking lot of the Langley Federal Credit Union in the 100 block of West Mercury Boulevard early that morning, just before 5 a.m.

The investigation revealed a 53-year-old man had just made a withdrawal from the ATM and returned to his vehicle when he was approached by three unknown suspects.

Two of the three suspects were armed and demanded property from the victim before running away.

The suspects were last seen running toward the parking lot of the Walmart in the 1900 block of Cunningham Drive.

Tyreke Dashawn Burris was arrested October 21 and charged with one count of Conspiracy to Commit a Robbery, one count of Robbery, one count of Abduction, and two counts of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony.