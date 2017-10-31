× Hampton’s Mayor delivers state of the city address as Peninsula Town Center announces expansion

HAMPTON, Va. – Mayor Donnie Tuck will deliver the city’s state of the city address on Tuesday afternoon.

The presentation will be made at the Hampton Roads Convention Center on Coliseum Drive.

The title of the speech is called “Our Future’s So Bright.”

On Monday, city officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new retail building at Peninsula Town Center. The building will house Floor & Décor and Sky Zone Trampoline Park, a press release said.

Efforts are also underway to build a hotel and apartment complex at the site of the old Macy’s building.