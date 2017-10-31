First Warning Traffic – Bridge openings, road work and bridge closures for Tuesday

BRIDGE OPENING:

James River Bridge 8:15 AM

CHESAPEAKE: Centerville Turnpike Bridge overnight closures for repairs. Oct 29-30, 8pm-5am, Oct 31, 10pm-5am, Nov 1, 8pm-5am. Details:

ELIZABETH RIVER TUNNELS WEEKLY MAINTENANCE SCHEDULE Friday, October 27 to Friday, November 3

I-264 East Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel eastbound on Monday, October 30 through Wednesday, November 1 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Thursday, November 2 from 8 p.m. until 12 a.m. (midnight).

US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Full closure in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Friday, November 3 from 12 a.m. (midnight) until 3 a.m.

US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Continuous full closure in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound from Friday, November 3 at 8 p.m. through Monday, November 6 at 5 a.m.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT October 29-November 4

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:

Segment I

  • Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Lee Hall (Exit 247) and  ending near Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255) on October 29 – November 4, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday night closures will not begin until 11 p.m. and will last until 8 a.m.
  • Alternating single-lane closures on Fort Eustis Boulevard in both directions at the I-64 overpass on October 30 – November 3, starting 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Full ramp closures overnight on I-64 east off-ramps to Fort Eustis Boulevard (exits 250A/B) on October 30, from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Signed detour in place.
  • A traffic shift will occur overnight on I-64 east between Lee Hall and Jefferson Avenue on October 30, starting as early as 8 p.m. Traffic will be shifted right, from the new inside travel lanes back to the two outside lanes.

Segment II

  • Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) October 29 – November 2 starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.
  • Full closure of Yorktown Road at the I-64 overpasses on October 30 – November 2, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. A signed detour will be in place.
  • Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. as follows:
    • I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B) on October 30 – November 2
    • I-64 east on- and off-ramps to Route 199 west (exit 242A) on October 31 – November 2
  • Lane closures under flagger control on Jefferson Avenue at the I-64 overpasses on October 29 – November 2, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

 

I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel:

  • Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
    • I-64 east November 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
    • I-64 east at Settlers Landing November 2 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
    • Full eastbound tunnel closure for one hour on October 29 between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

 

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Alternating lane closures across all lanes in Newport News as follows:

  • Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
    • I-664 south October 30 and 31 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
    • I-664 north November 1 and 2 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Alternating lane closures I-664 south between 25th Street (Exit 6) and the MMMBT. One lane will remain open at all times:
    • November 1 and 2 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
    • November 3 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
    • November 4 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.
    • November 5 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Alternating lane closures I-664 north between MMMBT and 25th Street (Exit 6). One lane will remain open at all times:
    • November 3 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.
    • November 4 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
    • November 5 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

 

I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows:

  • October 30 – November 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • October 30 – November 2 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
  • November 3 and 4 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

 

I-64, Southside: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

  • Single-lane closures I-64 west between 4th View Street (Exit 273) and Granby Street/I-564 (Exit 276):
    • October 30-November 2 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
    • November 3 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.
    • November 4 from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.
  • I-64 west off-ramp to I-264 west closed October 30 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.


I-664, Peninsula:

  • I-664 south at I-64 interchange single-lane closure October 29-31 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • I-664 north from Power Plant Parkway (Exit 2) to I-64 interchange single-lane closure October 29-31 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

 

I-664, Southside:

  • I-664 south single-lane closure from Route 164 to Portsmouth Boulevard October 30 – November 2 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • I-664 south single-lane closure from College Drive (Exit 8) to Route 17 November 3 and 4 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.
  • I-664 north single-lane closure Route 17 to Inspection station
  • October 30 – November 3 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • November 4 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.

 

Route 17, James River Bridge:

  • 20-minute openings October 31 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

 

Route 17, Peninsula: Single-lane closure between Fort Eustis and Denbigh Boulevard. One lane will remain open at all times:

  • Route 17 south October 29 – November 2 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

 

Route 164, Portsmouth: Alternating lane closures across all lanes in both directions as follows:

  • Single-lane closure east and west between Towne Point Road and West Norfolk Bridge October 29 – November 4 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

 

I-264, Berkley Bridge: One lane will remain open at all times:

  • Single-lane closures east November 1 and 2 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

 

I-264, Norfolk/Virginia Beach: Lane closures in both directions as follows:

  • I-264 west dual-lane closure from Independence Boulevard to Witchduck Road October 30 – November 2 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • I-264 west single-lane closure from Witchduck Road to I-64 Interchange October 30 – November 3 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • I-264 west dual-lane closure from Witchduck Road to Newtown Road October 30 – November 3 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • I-264 east dual-lane closure at U.S. 58 overpass October 30 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • I-264 west dual-lane closure at U.S. 58 overpass October 31 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • I-264 east multiple-lane closure at Broad Creek Bridge November 1-3 from 9 p.m. to midnight.

 

I-564, Norfolk:

  • I-564 east dual-lane closures at I-64 interchange October 30 – November 2 from 7 p.m. to midnight.
  • I-564 west single-lane closure at Terminal overpass from October 29 – November 2 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • I-564 west single-lane closure at the Runway Tunnel November 2 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

 

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Go to www.i564intermodal.com for the latest project and traffic updates.

 

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

  • Alternating single-lane closures October 29 – November 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times on:
    • Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
    • Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.
    • Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
    • Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.
  • I-64 east off-ramp to Military Highway (Exit 281B) will close October 30 – November 2 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Detour signs will direct motorists to Exit 281A/Robin Hood Road.

 

Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth: Full closure in both directions at Frederick Boulevard at the Turnpike Intersection starting October 9. Signed detour will be in place.

 

U.S. 58 (Military Highway), Chesapeake:

  • S. 58 west single-lane closure at I-664, October 31 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

 

Route 60 (Pocahontas Trail), James City County:

  • Full closure in both directions, stoppages managed by flaggers at Skiffes Boulevard. October 30-November 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

 

Courtland Interchange Project: US-58, Southampton County: Alternating lane closures across in both directions on U.S. 58 as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

  • Starting at 6 p.m. October 30 and ending no later than noon November 3 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650).

 

I-95, Greensville County: Single-lane closures in both directions starting near Exit 11 (Route 58) and ending before Exit 8 (Route 301). One lane will remain open at all times:

  • October 30-November 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.