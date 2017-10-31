First Warning Traffic – Bridge openings, road work and bridge closures for Tuesday
BRIDGE OPENING:
James River Bridge 8:15 AM
–
CHESAPEAKE: Centerville Turnpike Bridge overnight closures for repairs. Oct 29-30, 8pm-5am, Oct 31, 10pm-5am, Nov 1, 8pm-5am. Details: https://goo.gl/yx9brz
–
ELIZABETH RIVER TUNNELS WEEKLY MAINTENANCE SCHEDULE Friday, October 27 to Friday, November 3
I-264 East Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel eastbound on Monday, October 30 through Wednesday, November 1 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Thursday, November 2 from 8 p.m. until 12 a.m. (midnight).
US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Full closure in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Friday, November 3 from 12 a.m. (midnight) until 3 a.m.
US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Continuous full closure in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound from Friday, November 3 at 8 p.m. through Monday, November 6 at 5 a.m.
–
HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT October 29-November 4
I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:
Segment I
- Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Lee Hall (Exit 247) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255) on October 29 – November 4, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday night closures will not begin until 11 p.m. and will last until 8 a.m.
- Alternating single-lane closures on Fort Eustis Boulevard in both directions at the I-64 overpass on October 30 – November 3, starting 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Full ramp closures overnight on I-64 east off-ramps to Fort Eustis Boulevard (exits 250A/B) on October 30, from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Signed detour in place.
- A traffic shift will occur overnight on I-64 east between Lee Hall and Jefferson Avenue on October 30, starting as early as 8 p.m. Traffic will be shifted right, from the new inside travel lanes back to the two outside lanes.
Segment II
- Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) October 29 – November 2 starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.
- Full closure of Yorktown Road at the I-64 overpasses on October 30 – November 2, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. A signed detour will be in place.
- Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. as follows:
- I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B) on October 30 – November 2
- I-64 east on- and off-ramps to Route 199 west (exit 242A) on October 31 – November 2
- Lane closures under flagger control on Jefferson Avenue at the I-64 overpasses on October 29 – November 2, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.
I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel:
- Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- I-64 east November 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 east at Settlers Landing November 2 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
- Full eastbound tunnel closure for one hour on October 29 between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.
I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Alternating lane closures across all lanes in Newport News as follows:
- Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- I-664 south October 30 and 31 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-664 north November 1 and 2 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Alternating lane closures I-664 south between 25th Street (Exit 6) and the MMMBT. One lane will remain open at all times:
- November 1 and 2 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- November 3 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- November 4 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.
- November 5 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Alternating lane closures I-664 north between MMMBT and 25th Street (Exit 6). One lane will remain open at all times:
- November 3 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.
- November 4 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- November 5 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows:
- October 30 – November 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- October 30 – November 2 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
- November 3 and 4 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.
I-64, Southside: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Single-lane closures I-64 west between 4th View Street (Exit 273) and Granby Street/I-564 (Exit 276):
- October 30-November 2 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- November 3 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- November 4 from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.
- I-64 west off-ramp to I-264 west closed October 30 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.
I-664, Peninsula:
- I-664 south at I-64 interchange single-lane closure October 29-31 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-664 north from Power Plant Parkway (Exit 2) to I-64 interchange single-lane closure October 29-31 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-664, Southside:
- I-664 south single-lane closure from Route 164 to Portsmouth Boulevard October 30 – November 2 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-664 south single-lane closure from College Drive (Exit 8) to Route 17 November 3 and 4 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.
- I-664 north single-lane closure Route 17 to Inspection station
- October 30 – November 3 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- November 4 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.
Route 17, James River Bridge:
- 20-minute openings October 31 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Route 17, Peninsula: Single-lane closure between Fort Eustis and Denbigh Boulevard. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Route 17 south October 29 – November 2 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Route 164, Portsmouth: Alternating lane closures across all lanes in both directions as follows:
- Single-lane closure east and west between Towne Point Road and West Norfolk Bridge October 29 – November 4 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-264, Berkley Bridge: One lane will remain open at all times:
- Single-lane closures east November 1 and 2 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
I-264, Norfolk/Virginia Beach: Lane closures in both directions as follows:
- I-264 west dual-lane closure from Independence Boulevard to Witchduck Road October 30 – November 2 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-264 west single-lane closure from Witchduck Road to I-64 Interchange October 30 – November 3 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-264 west dual-lane closure from Witchduck Road to Newtown Road October 30 – November 3 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-264 east dual-lane closure at U.S. 58 overpass October 30 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-264 west dual-lane closure at U.S. 58 overpass October 31 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-264 east multiple-lane closure at Broad Creek Bridge November 1-3 from 9 p.m. to midnight.
I-564, Norfolk:
- I-564 east dual-lane closures at I-64 interchange October 30 – November 2 from 7 p.m. to midnight.
- I-564 west single-lane closure at Terminal overpass from October 29 – November 2 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-564 west single-lane closure at the Runway Tunnel November 2 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Go to www.i564intermodal.com for the latest project and traffic updates.
Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:
- Alternating single-lane closures October 29 – November 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times on:
- Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
- Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.
- Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
- Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.
- I-64 east off-ramp to Military Highway (Exit 281B) will close October 30 – November 2 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Detour signs will direct motorists to Exit 281A/Robin Hood Road.
Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth: Full closure in both directions at Frederick Boulevard at the Turnpike Intersection starting October 9. Signed detour will be in place.
U.S. 58 (Military Highway), Chesapeake:
- S. 58 west single-lane closure at I-664, October 31 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Route 60 (Pocahontas Trail), James City County:
- Full closure in both directions, stoppages managed by flaggers at Skiffes Boulevard. October 30-November 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Courtland Interchange Project: US-58, Southampton County: Alternating lane closures across in both directions on U.S. 58 as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Starting at 6 p.m. October 30 and ending no later than noon November 3 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650).
I-95, Greensville County: Single-lane closures in both directions starting near Exit 11 (Route 58) and ending before Exit 8 (Route 301). One lane will remain open at all times:
- October 30-November 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.