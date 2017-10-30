Trial begins for Virginia Beach holistic doctor charged with sexual battery  

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The bench trial for a Virginia Beach holistic doctor facing sexual battery charges has begun in Virginia Beach Circuit Court.
Michael Courtright was charged in May with two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery after allegations of sexual misconduct within his Virginia Beach practice.
Last November, court records show a mother of two recent patients contacted authorities after her two daughters saw Courtright for a visit.
Records stated that the girls were questioned about their past sexual history, sexual abuse and their amount of masturbation.
Then the court records said that Courtright examined both women separately, though other holistic doctors say this is not common practice.
Records stated, “Courtright told her to ‘drop her top’ and put her hands on her hips and ‘be proud’ of her nice body. He told her to stand still and move her hands so he could check symmetry of her breasts.” It said when Courtright was giving the pelvic exam, one sister “felt pain.”
Courtright’s attorneys issued the following statement whe we reached out to them months ago:
“Stephen Pfeiffer and Adam Carroll would like to make the following statement on behalf of their client.
Dr. Courtright is a fully credentialed naturopathic physician in the state of Vermont. Naturopathic medicine is a distinct method of primary healthcare, philosophy and practice of diagnosis, treatment and prevention of illness. Dr. Courtright has been licensed since 2009 without complaint.
Dr. Courtright vehemently denies any allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct and looks forward to his day in court.”