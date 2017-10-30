Trial begins for Virginia Beach holistic doctor charged with sexual battery  

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The bench trial for a Virginia Beach holistic doctor facing sexual battery charges has begun in Virginia Beach Circuit Court.

Michael Courtright was charged in May with two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery after allegations of sexual misconduct within his Virginia Beach practice.

Last November, court records show a mother of two recent patients contacted authorities after her two daughters saw Courtright for a visit.

Records stated that the girls were questioned about their past sexual history, sexual abuse and their amount of masturbation.

Then the court records said that Courtright examined both women separately, though other holistic doctors say this is not common practice.

Records stated, “Courtright told her to ‘drop her top’ and put her hands on her hips and ‘be proud’ of her nice body. He told her to stand still and move her hands so he could check symmetry of her breasts.” It said when Courtright was giving the pelvic exam, one sister “felt pain.”