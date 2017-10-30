Third Pasquotank Correctional Institution employee dies from injuries sustained in attack

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – A third employee died Monday from injuries sustained in the attack at the Pasquotank Correctional Institution, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Correctional Officer Wendy Shannon, 49, died at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. She suffered from injuries during an attempted inmate escape on October 12.

“Our hears are broken at the passing of Officer Shannon,” said Department of Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks. “Our deepest condolences go out to the Shannon family during this difficult time.”

Shannon started working at the Pasquotank Correctional Institution in 2013.

Correctional Officer Justin Smith and Correction Enterprises Manager Veronica Darden died the day of the attack. Four inmates were charged with first-degree murder in connection to the incident.

According to the NCDPS, the prison continues to be on lockdown.

