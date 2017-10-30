Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center extends adoption event

NORFOLK, Va. – Did you miss out on the Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center’s awesome (or should we say “pawsome”) adoption event? Well, you’re in luck because the event has been extended for another week!

You can now adopt a furry friend at the NACC until November 5.

Adoption fees include spaying or neutering, vaccines, microchips, heartworm tests for dogs or FIV/FeLV tests for cats and more.

Fees for dogs are $25 and only $10 for cats and rabbits.

Visit www.norfolk.gov/nacc for more information.