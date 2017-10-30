Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center extends adoption event

NORFOLK, Va. – Did you miss out on the Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center’s awesome (or should we say “pawsome”) adoption event? Well, you’re in luck because the event has been extended for another week!

Photo courtesy of NACC

You can now adopt a furry friend at the NACC until November 5.

Adoption fees include spaying or neutering, vaccines, microchips, heartworm tests for dogs or FIV/FeLV tests for cats and more.

Fees for dogs are $25 and only $10 for cats and rabbits.

Visit www.norfolk.gov/nacc for more information.