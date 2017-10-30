× Man accused of killing NSU freshman football player appears in court

NORFOLK – The former NSU Football player accused of killing a freshman currently on the team appeared in court today. Jaquan Anderson faces a second degree murder charge following the Friday night shooting.

Anderson appeared in front of a Norfolk Judge Monday morning. He was brought into the courtroom by several sheriff deputies in full protective gear. According to the sheriff’s department, Anderson has been uncooperative and has lashed out at himself and others in the jail since his arrest.

Anderson did not say much while in front of the judge though cries could be heard from a few of his loved ones who were in the courtroom. After court today, they did not want to talk on camera.

According to court documents, Anderson lives on Hayes Street, near where the shooting occurred. Police say he is originally from the Richmond area, same with Ackie.

“No body wins in this but they took my baby from us they took my baby,” said Ackie’s mother, Ruthina. “I’m angry I’m numb and I feel like it’s a really bad prank.”

While Anderson sits in the Norfolk City Jail without bond, a memorial to Ackie sits near the spot where he was killed. It has been decorated with green and gold balloons and candles.

Anderson’s next court date is scheduled for January.