SUFFOLK, Va. – An unique spider was found in the Great Dismal Swamp National Wildlife Refuge.

The pattern on the thorax of the spider shows a man’s face!

The spider was found when a biologist was clearing a red-cockaded woodpecker transport box. According to the Great Dismal Swamp National Wildlife Refuge’s Facebook page, the biologist was used a small observation camera on the end of a probe to take the picture.