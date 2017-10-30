× Campaign for Virginia governor grows nasty in final week

NORFOLK, Va. – A pro-Northam ad released on Twitter on Monday by an outside group has drawn the ire of Republicans.

The ad from the Latino Victory Fund, a political action committee, shows a pickup truck with a Confederate Flag and an Ed Gillespie campaign sticker chasing children. It ends with a disembodied voice saying, “Is this what Donald Trump and Ed Gillespie mean by the American dream?”

Ed Gillespie and Donald Trump promise the American dream, but can only deliver an American nightmare. No more. Vote @RalphNortham. #GameOnVA pic.twitter.com/mwpWXM47HZ — Latino Victory (@latinovictoryus) October 30, 2017

David Abrams, a Gillespie campaign spokesman, called the ad “sickening” and “vile” from a “desperate campaign” in a tweet. In a statement, campaign manager Chris Leavitt said, “This is not an attack on Ed Gillespie anymore. This is an all out attack on the people of Virginia. This latest ad gives a clear indication of just what Ralph Northam and his national Democratic allies think of all of us, and it’s sickening.”

This is sickening. A vile ad from a desperate campaign. https://t.co/KqiKZHrb84 — David Abrams (@dmabrams) October 30, 2017

In response to the ad, Northam campaign spokesperson Ofirah Yheskel said, “Independent groups are denouncing Ed Gillespie because he has run the most divisive, fear mongering campaign in modern history. It is not shocking that communities of color are scared of what his Trump-like policy positions mean for them.”