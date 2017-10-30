Army Corps of Engineers releases draft report for coastal storm and flood risks in Norfolk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has released a draft feasibility report for addressing coastal storm and flood risk to vulnerable property, populations, ecosystems, and infrastructure in Norfolk.

The Draft Integrated Feasibility Report and Environmental Impact Statement proposes $1.8 billion in improvements.

Among the recommendations are a combination of structural, nonstructural, and Natural and Nature-based features (NNBFs) to reduce flood risk across large segments of the city.

The Norfolk Coastal Storm Risk Management Study, conducted in partnership with the City of Norfolk, is a comprehensive 3-year, $3 million investigation of coastal storm risk management problems and solutions in Norfolk.

You can read the entire draft report here.

The public is invited to review, provide comments, and attend an open-house style meeting to learn more about the study and the document on 5:30 to 8 p.m., Nov.16, 2017 at the Attucks Theater, 1010 Church Street, Norfolk, VA 23510.