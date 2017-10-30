American Red Cross needs blood donations for the holiday season

NORFOLK, Va. – The America Red Cross is encouraging donors to give blood to help ensure sufficient supply for patient this winter.

Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, many regular donors delay giving due to holiday activities and travel. This often decreases the amount of donated blood available for patients.

More donations are needed in the weeks leading up to the holidays to help stock the shelves for patients like Emily Bratton. After the birth of her first child, she received several units of blood.

“I know that my life was saved because someone, somewhere, was willing to donate their blood,” said Bratton. “There aren’t words to describe how incredibly thankful I am that people are willing to donate blood to help a stranger.”

To make an appointment with to give blood download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).